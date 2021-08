Instant Payments Expand Further in Romania

Instant Payments Expand Further in Romania. Vista Bank, the former Marfin Bank, owned by Greek-held Vardinogiannis group, has become the fifth bank on the Romanian market to introduce the instant inter-banking payment service, beside Banca Transilvania, CEC Bank, Libra Internet Bank and Banca Comerciala (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]