ibis Bucharest Politehnica Hotel Officially Opens after Postponed 2020 Launch

ibis Bucharest Politehnica Hotel Officially Opens after Postponed 2020 Launch. ibis Bucharest Politehnica hotel, developed by Ionut Cosmin Fleancu and Dan George Dobre, two Romanians jointly owning Novum Business Services company, has been officially opened, being part of the second-generation ibis hotels in Romania and the first to open in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]