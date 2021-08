Tokyo Olympics: Romania ranks 46th in medal table

Romania ranked 46th in the Tokyo Olympics Medal Count. Team Romania gathered one gold medal and three silver medals. Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis won gold in women's double sculls. Mihaita Tiganescu, Mugurel Semciuc, Stefan Berariu and Cosmin Pascari won silver in the men's rowing four, (...)