August 9, 2021

PMB: 'Bucharest Pride' march, approved for August 14, on Victoriei Avenue, up to 500 participants allowed
PMB: 'Bucharest Pride' march, approved for August 14, on Victoriei Avenue, up to 500 participants allowed.

The Commission for the authorization of requests for public gatherings in Bucharest approved the carrying out of the "Bucharest Pride" 2021 march on Victoriei Avenue on August 14, with a maximum legal number of 500 participants. "Bucharest City Hall [PMB] and the ACCEPT Association have reached an agreement on the organization of 'Bucharest Pride' 2021. The Commission for the authorization of requests for public gatherings in Bucharest approved today the organization by ACCEPT Association of the 'Bucharest Pride' 2021 march on Victoriei Avenue on August 14, with a maximum legal number of 500 people," states PMB in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday. The "Open Streets" project will be suspended on August 14 and will resume on August 15. The representatives of the municipality called on the ACCEPT Association to observe, during the whole period of the march, the legal provisions in force, including those on the measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Given the fact that the organization of two events, at the same time, can generate safety risks according to the specialized bodies, but also the pandemic context in which we are, the 'Open Streets' project will be suspended on Saturday, August 14. Starting Sunday, August 15, it will be resumed under normal conditions," PMB said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

