Romanian Central Bank Raises 2021 Inflation Forecast to 5.6%

Romanian Central Bank Raises 2021 Inflation Forecast to 5.6%. Romania’s central bank has significantly revised its inflation forecast to 5.6% at the end of 2021, instead of the 4.1% estimated in May and to 3.4% in December 2022, 0.4% more, the report on inflation released on Monday says. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]