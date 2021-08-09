Roca Investments signed its first exit: Frigotehnica, national leader in the refrigeration industry joins VINCI Energies

Roca Investments signed its first exit: Frigotehnica, national leader in the refrigeration industry joins VINCI Energies. ROCA Investments, a member of Impetum Group, announces that Frigotehnica, a national and regional leader on the refrigeration solutions market, has joined VINCI Energies, part of one of a world leader in concessions, construction and energy. The transaction shall be analyzed by the Competition (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]