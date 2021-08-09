 
Avison Young : The modern industrial stock in Romania has exceeded 5.4 million sq. m in H1 2021
Avison Young : The modern industrial stock in Romania has exceeded 5.4 million sq. m in H1 2021.

More deliveries have come from cities other than Bucharest in H1 2021 With close to 200,000 sq. m of class A industrial supply delivered in the first half of 2021, the modern industrial stock in Romania exceeded 5.4 million sq. m., according to a recent Avison Young report. Bucharest (...)

