Bittnet Group acquires a majority stake in ITPrepared for 2.8 million lei

Bittnet Group acquires a majority stake in ITPrepared for 2.8 million lei. Bittnet (BNET), a group of IT companies listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announces the signing of new investment in ITPrepared, an advisory and implementation partner for digital enablement and disruption through technology. Following the conclusion of the transaction, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]