PSD: Governing coalition must quickly regulate protection of vulnerable consumer
Aug 9, 2021
PSD: Governing coalition must quickly regulate protection of vulnerable consumer.
The Social Democratic Party (PSD) returned on Monday with the request that the governing coalition parties “urgently” adopt a solution for the protection of vulnerable consumers, given the “galloping” rise in energy and natural gas tariffs. “The Social Democratic Party comes back with the request (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]