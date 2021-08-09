City Hall: “Bucharest Pride” march to be held on Victoriei Avenue on August 14, up to 500 participants allowed



The Commission for the authorization of requests for public gatherings in Bucharest approved the carrying out of the “Bucharest Pride” 2021 march on Victoriei Avenue on August 14, with a maximum legal number of 500 participants. “Bucharest City Hall [PMB] and the ACCEPT Association have reached an (...)