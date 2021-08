Tarom seeks to borrow USD 60 mln for three new aircraft

Tarom seeks to borrow USD 60 mln for three new aircraft. The Romanian flag carrier Tarom has publicly called offers for the financing of the purchase of three ATR 72-600 aircraft worth USD 19.8 mln each, Economica.net reported. The transaction is to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year, according to the announcement. Tarom already has (...)