ING Bank Romania launches "green" loans for individuals

ING Bank Romania launches "green" loans for individuals. ING Bank Romania launches what it claims to be the first 'green' loan in its retail portfolio, dedicated to those wanting to buy a full-electric or hybrid electric vehicle. Derived from the credit offer for personal needs, it has an interest rate between 5.49% and 9.99% per year - "almost two (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]