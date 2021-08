Romania's trade gap widens by 23% YoY in H1

Romania's trade deficit in the first six months widened by 23% compared to the same period in 2020, to EUR 10.66 bln, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS). It neared 5% of the year's projected GDP, as a downside of the demand-driven robust recovery.