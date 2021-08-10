Negative birth rate in Romania in June

Negative birth rate in Romania in June. The birth rate remained negative (-6,460) in June 2021, the number of persons deceased being 1.4 times higher than that of live births, shows the data published, on Tuesday, by the National Institute for Statistics (INS). In June 2021, there were 14,877 births, by 1,353 more than in May 2021. The number of live births recorded in June 2021 was smaller by 639 compared to the same month of 2020. The birth rate was negative both in June 2021 (-6,460 persons), as well as in June 2020 (-5,487 persons). The number of persons who have deceased in June 2021 was by 334 higher than in June 2020. In the month of June 2021, the offices for civil status recorded 11,505 marriages, by 1,853 more than in May 2021 and by 6,034 more than those recorded in the same month of the previous year. The number of divorces pronounced by definitive court order and through Law no. 202/2010 was of 2,250 in June 2021, by 74 more than in May 2021 and by 285 divorces less than in June 2020.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]