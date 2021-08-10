 
Romaniapress.com

August 10, 2021

Negative birth rate in Romania in June
Aug 10, 2021

Negative birth rate in Romania in June.

The birth rate remained negative (-6,460) in June 2021, the number of persons deceased being 1.4 times higher than that of live births, shows the data published, on Tuesday, by the National Institute for Statistics (INS). In June 2021, there were 14,877 births, by 1,353 more than in May 2021. The number of live births recorded in June 2021 was smaller by 639 compared to the same month of 2020. The birth rate was negative both in June 2021 (-6,460 persons), as well as in June 2020 (-5,487 persons). The number of persons who have deceased in June 2021 was by 334 higher than in June 2020. In the month of June 2021, the offices for civil status recorded 11,505 marriages, by 1,853 more than in May 2021 and by 6,034 more than those recorded in the same month of the previous year. The number of divorces pronounced by definitive court order and through Law no. 202/2010 was of 2,250 in June 2021, by 74 more than in May 2021 and by 285 divorces less than in June 2020.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Governing coalition approves the broad outlines of the budget revision, money for local authorities up for discussion The governing coalition approved on Tuesday the broad outlines of the budget revision, leaving a few points up for discussion, including the funds allocated to the local authorities, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban stated. After the coalition meeting he declared that the (...)

Griffes: The office market in Bucharest sees the best quarter of the last 6 Changes in tenants’ criteria when choosing office space Long term business development strategies and HR influence the evolution of leasing transactions Q2 2021 brings the first strong sign of revival on the office market in the last 18 months, according to the latest market study released by (...)

Kuldeep Kaushik appointed Chief Executive Officer of NN in Romania NN Group announces that Kuldeep Kaushik will be appointed as CEO of NN in Romania, effective 1 November 2021, subject to regulatory approval and work authorization. Kuldeep takes over from Gerke Witteveen, Chief Financial Officer of NN in Romania, who has held the interim CEO role for the past (...)

One United Properties concludes a Market Maker contract with BRK Financial Group to increase liquidity One month after the company’s debut on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), One United Properties will benefit from the issuer’s Market Maker services offered by BRK Financial Group. Starting with August 11, 2021, One United Properties (stock symbol ONE), a leading real estate (...)

Government to adopt draft decision on Romania's Military Strategy The Government is to adopt, in Thursday’s meeting, a draft resolution for the approval of Romania’s Military Strategy. “The document provides the necessary directions until 2024 and at the same time substantiates the Army’s sustainable transformation until 2040. The military strategy takes from the (...)

Gheorghita: Romania reported a slowly progressive but sustained increase in its COVID-19 caseload Coordinator of Romania’s COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign Valeriu Gheorghita told a news conference on Tuesday that in the last weeks Romania reported a slowly progressive but sustained increase in its COVID-19 caseload. According to him, 81.5% of the newly confirmed cases are recorded in (...)

PNL leader Orban: Some points, such as money for local authorities, up for discussion The governing coalition approved on Tuesday the broad outlines of the budget revision, leaving a few points up for discussion, including the funds allocated to the local authorities, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban stated. After the coalition meeting he declared that the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |