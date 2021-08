Fewer Births, More Deaths in June 2021 Vs June 2020

Fewer Births, More Deaths in June 2021 Vs June 2020. The births of 14,877 children were recorded in June, 639 fewer than in June 2020 and 1,353 more than in May 2021, National Statistics Institute (INS) data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]