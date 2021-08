COFCO Sees Five-Fold Profit Rise in 2020

COFCO Sees Five-Fold Profit Rise in 2020. Grain trader COFCO International Romania (formerly Nidera), part of China's largest agri-food group COFCO, posted its highest profit ever, almost RON60 million, in 2020, five times higher than in 2019, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry