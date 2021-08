Romanian Sportswear Retailer GRID Opens Store in Afi Cotroceni and Reaches 13 Units

Romanian Sportswear Retailer GRID Opens Store in Afi Cotroceni and Reaches 13 Units. Sportswear retailer GRID, owned by Romanian entrepreneurs Popa Nicolae and Bogdan Nania, has opened the second store of its Bucharest network, in Afi Cotroceni shopping centre, and thus reached 13 units on the domestic market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]