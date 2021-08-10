Romania’s 2021 Grain Harvest Four Times Higher Than in 2007 When Country Joined EU

Romania’s 2021 Grain Harvest Four Times Higher Than in 2007 When Country Joined EU. Romania’s grain production could reach 34.16 million tons in the 2021 farming year, four times higher than in 2007, when the country joined the EU, says Cezar Gheorghe, founder of agribusiness service provider Casa de Trading a Fermierilor (Farmers’ Trading House) and grain trade expert and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]