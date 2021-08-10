IOLA Center Clinic: Double-turnover in 2021 compared to 2020 after an initial investment of 1.4 million EUR

IOLA Center Clinic: Double-turnover in 2021 compared to 2020 after an initial investment of 1.4 million EUR. Established in December 2018, in Bacău, the IOLA Center medical recovery clinic estimates a double turnover in 2021 compared to 2020, as a result of the investments in marketing and branding made in the first six months of this year. IOLA Center’s turnover forecast for 2021 is 200,000 EUR, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]