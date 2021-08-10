Vodafone launches support package for jobseekers through jobseekers.connected platform

Vodafone launches support package for jobseekers through jobseekers.connected platform. Professional orientation and guidance through Future Job Finder platform and free access to over 650 online courses on the Udemy platform 2 months free followed by a 10% discount on subscriptions for medical services for adults and children offered by Regina Maria medical clinics network, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]