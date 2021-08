Ibis Politehnica hotel opens in Bucharest

Ibis Bucharest Politehnica officially opened on August 9 in the city's western business district. The 158-room hotel was developed by real estate developer Novum Invest and is operated by Accor under a management contract. The hotel has an Albert's Place restaurant, a bar, a conference area, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]