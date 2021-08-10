 
August 10, 2021

Union evaluation looks at percentage of RO healthcare professionals vaccinated against Covid-19
A total of 68.22% of the doctors were fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 54.61% of nurses were fully vaccinated, an evaluation of the healthcare union Sanitas shows. Furthermore, 53.81% of the other healthcare professionals (pharmacists, physiotherapists etc.) received at least one dose (...)

