 
Romaniapress.com

August 10, 2021

PM Citu: We are moving in direction in which Romania is no longer low wage country
Aug 10, 2021

PM Citu: We are moving in direction in which Romania is no longer low wage country.

Prime Minister Florin Citu stated, on Tuesday, that the data regarding inflation presented on Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) represent an estimation, yet there are "interesting" figures regarding wages, which show that Romania is going in the direction in which "it is no longer a low wage country." The National Bank of Romania (BNR) increased to 5.6 pct the inflation forecast for the year's end and to 3.4 pct for the end of next year, according to a presentation held on Monday by Governor Mugur Isarescu. "It's an estimate of the National Bank. I am telling you that I saw yesterday some very interesting figures, how more than 1 pct of employees in Romania have a wage higher than 3,000 euro net, how the share of those with salaries exceeding 1,000 euro is increasing, which means that (...) we are moving in the direction that I wanted, to a moment in which Romania is no longer a low wage country, is no longer a destination for those with low wages. (...) Romania is becoming a destination for investments with high added value and is no longer a destination for low wages," said Citu, before the meeting of the Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL). He mentioned that he saw in the press the figures presented by the BNR, emphasizing that wages are determined by demand and offer, not by the Government intervention. "A liberal economy is an economy that creates opportunities for all Romanians. Through investments, we create opportunities," added the Prime Minister. According to him, the opportunities are more jobs that are better paid.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Governing coalition approves the broad outlines of the budget revision, money for local authorities up for discussion The governing coalition approved on Tuesday the broad outlines of the budget revision, leaving a few points up for discussion, including the funds allocated to the local authorities, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban stated. After the coalition meeting he declared that the (...)

Griffes: The office market in Bucharest sees the best quarter of the last 6 Changes in tenants’ criteria when choosing office space Long term business development strategies and HR influence the evolution of leasing transactions Q2 2021 brings the first strong sign of revival on the office market in the last 18 months, according to the latest market study released by (...)

Kuldeep Kaushik appointed Chief Executive Officer of NN in Romania NN Group announces that Kuldeep Kaushik will be appointed as CEO of NN in Romania, effective 1 November 2021, subject to regulatory approval and work authorization. Kuldeep takes over from Gerke Witteveen, Chief Financial Officer of NN in Romania, who has held the interim CEO role for the past (...)

One United Properties concludes a Market Maker contract with BRK Financial Group to increase liquidity One month after the company’s debut on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), One United Properties will benefit from the issuer’s Market Maker services offered by BRK Financial Group. Starting with August 11, 2021, One United Properties (stock symbol ONE), a leading real estate (...)

Government to adopt draft decision on Romania's Military Strategy The Government is to adopt, in Thursday’s meeting, a draft resolution for the approval of Romania’s Military Strategy. “The document provides the necessary directions until 2024 and at the same time substantiates the Army’s sustainable transformation until 2040. The military strategy takes from the (...)

Gheorghita: Romania reported a slowly progressive but sustained increase in its COVID-19 caseload Coordinator of Romania’s COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign Valeriu Gheorghita told a news conference on Tuesday that in the last weeks Romania reported a slowly progressive but sustained increase in its COVID-19 caseload. According to him, 81.5% of the newly confirmed cases are recorded in (...)

PNL leader Orban: Some points, such as money for local authorities, up for discussion The governing coalition approved on Tuesday the broad outlines of the budget revision, leaving a few points up for discussion, including the funds allocated to the local authorities, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban stated. After the coalition meeting he declared that the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |