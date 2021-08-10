 
Stock of industrial spaces in Romania exceeds 5.4 million sqm in H1
The modern industrial stock in Romania exceeded 5.4 million square meters, the highest demand (66 pct) being drawn in Bucharest, shows the most recent report drawn up by a real estate consultancy company. The analysis of the experts from Avison Young emphasizes that in the first half of 2021, approximately 350,000 square meters of modern industrial and logistical space were rented, similarly with the first half of 2020, when approximately 340,000 square meters were rented. Moreover, the demand supported by the production activities as well as the retail industry recorded an increase in the first half of 2021, from 13 pct in 2020 to 18 pct in the first half of 2021. "According to expectations, the demand on the part of the e-commerce sector has increased exponentially - from approximately 3 pct in 2020 to 9 pct in the first semester of 2021, according to the report of Avison Young. Bucharest drew 66 pct of the demand in the first half of 2021, decreasing from the 72 pct recorded in 2020. Deva, Timisoara and Pitesti also drew significant demand," the quoted source mentions. At the general level, the degree of non-occupancy of the Romanian industrial stock is of 6 pct, while in Bucharest it reached 7.1 pct, reveals the Avison Young report. Avison Young has been active since 2017 on the Romanian market and offers owners and renters consultancy services in real estate investments, closing transactions, financing, evaluation, property and project management for all types of properties.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

