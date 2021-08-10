Alexandrion Group, Largest Spirits Maker in Romania, Invests EUR600M To Boost Production Capacity and Expand Distribution Network

Alexandrion Group, the biggest alcoholic beverage producer domestically, with turnover close to RON955 million in 2020, has earmarked EUR600 million investment to build eight distilleries across several continents and expand its distribution network on all the foreign markets holding