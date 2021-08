Construction Material Maker Macofil Targu Jiu Ends H1 with RON4.9M Profit

Construction Material Maker Macofil Targu Jiu Ends H1 with RON4.9M Profit. Construction material manufacturer Macofil Targu Jiu (MACO.RO), a company with a market capitalization of RON45 million, ended the first half with RON4.9 million net profit and RON26.6 million revenue, its report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]