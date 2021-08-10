GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 312 following 34.200 tests done in last 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 312 following 34.200 tests done in last 24 hours. As many as 312 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, out of 34,200 tests, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Tuesday. These are cases that did not have a positive test prior. Until Tuesday, nationwide there have been 1,085,412 cases of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]