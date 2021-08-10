PM Citu: We are moving to a moment in which Romania is no longer a low wage country



PM Citu: We are moving to a moment in which Romania is no longer a low wage country.

Prime Minister Florin Citu stated, on Tuesday, that the data regarding inflation presented on Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) represent an estimation, yet there are “interesting” figures regarding wages, which show that Romania is going in the direction in which “it is no longer a low (...)