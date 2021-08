Film festivals: Râşnov, Bucharest events announce programs

Film festivals: Râşnov, Bucharest events announce programs. Three of the long-standing local film festivals have announced part of their selections and guests. Râşnov Film Festival is set to take place between August 20 and August 29. The thirteenth edition of the event will bring more than 60 film screenings, debates, concerts, theater performances, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]