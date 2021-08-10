Four deaths in COVID-19 patients in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 34,323

Four deaths in COVID-19 patients in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 34,323. Four deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday. According to the GCS, it is about a man and three women admitted to hospitals in Arges, Bihor and Iasi counties. One case was registered in the age category 50 - 59 years, one in the category 60 - 69 years and two in the age category over 70 - 79 years. All of these deaths occurred in patients with a medical record. No deaths prior to the reference interval are reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 34,323 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]