Liberty Galati Hits Turnover Worth RON2.4B (EUR492M) in 2Q/2021, Up 37% From 1Q/2020

Liberty Galati Hits Turnover Worth RON2.4B (EUR492M) in 2Q/2021, Up 37% From 1Q/2020. Steel mill Liberty Galati, Romania’s only integrated steel producer, reported turnover worth RON2.4 billion (EUR492 million) at the end of the second quarter of this year, 37% higher than in the previous quarter of the year, a period that brought the best quarterly performance the company has (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]