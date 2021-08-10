Liberty Galati Hits Turnover Worth RON2.4B (EUR492M) in 2Q/2021, Up 37% From 1Q/2020
Aug 10, 2021
Steel mill Liberty Galati, Romania’s only integrated steel producer, reported turnover worth RON2.4 billion (EUR492 million) at the end of the second quarter of this year, 37% higher than in the previous quarter of the year, a period that brought the best quarterly performance the company has (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]