Romanian Navy to hold Open Doors Day in military ports of Constanta, Mangalia, Braila, Tulcea. The Romanian Navy organises on Saturday, August 14, an Open Doors Day event in the military ports of Constanta, Mangalia, Braila and Tulcea, in compliance with the COVID-19 restrictions in place, according to a press statement released on Tuesday by the Navy. "In the four locations, visitors will have the opportunity to board military maritime and river vessels, visit technical and armament exhibitions, interact with military sailors and officials of naval military education institutions," reads the statement. In the military port of Constanta visitors will be able to tour the Regele Ferdinand frigate, a Puma Naval helicopter, the Sublocotenent Alexandru Axente minesweeper (DM-30), the armoured river boats Posada (179) and Rovine (180), the Alexandru Catuneanu hydrographic maritime vessel, a mobile launching device, exhibitions of torpedoes and anti-submarine mines, ground combat means specific to marine infantry, technical exhibitions, optical observation and orientation equipment, as well as interactive infantry stands manned by military divers and marines. The military ports of Braila and Tulcea will open their gates to the general public at 10:00hrs, with the public being given an opportunity to visit the river warships and to get to know the hardware, equipment and armament used by the sailors of the River Flotilla. In the military port of Mangalia, the public will have the opportunity to board corvettes and missile-carrying ships, visit mobile launching devices and exhibitions of equipment and armaments, as well as interact with military sailors who will organise various seafaring games. Also on Saturday, August 14, the military sailors will held military ceremonies in Constanta, Mangalia, Tulcea and Braila, "to pay a pious tribute to all those who sacrificed themselves for the country and sleep forever in the depths of the waters." In Constanta, the ceremony will take place at the Monument of the Sailors' Cross, on the seafront, starting at 08:30hrs, and in Mangalia, at the Monument of the Hero Sailor, from 08:30hrs. At 09:00hrs, the River Flotilla organises, in the military ports of Braila and Tulcea, military and religious ceremonies with solemn calls and launches of flower anchors. At the same time, in the military port of Constanta, a festivity will be organised at 10:00hrs, awarding emblems, plaques and medals to military and civilian personnel of meritorious results at specific competitions and training in 2020. AGERPRES (RO - author: Ecaterina Ignat, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]