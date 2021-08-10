ICR: Exhibition with 835 exceptional artifacts, from 39 Romanian museums, opened in Madrid on September 30
Aug 10, 2021
ICR: Exhibition with 835 exceptional artifacts, from 39 Romanian museums, opened in Madrid on September 30.
The exhibition "Archaeological Treasures of Romania. Dacian and Roman Roots," coordinated by the National Museum of Romanian History (MNIR), bringing together 835 exceptional artifacts from the collections of 39 museums in Romania, will open on September 30 at the National Museum of Archeology in Madrid.
According to a press release of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the exhibition, which marks marks the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Romania and the Kingdom of Spain, aims to offer the visitor unfamiliar with Romanian history a journey through time, space, into the universe of a common world, on a temporal path that lasts from the end of the first Iron Age to the dawn of European civilization.
The first presence of this type in the Kingdom of Spain's cultural space, the exhibition is structured chronologically in six generic themes, covering specific civilization phenomena starting with the end of the first Iron Age and connections with the Scythian world, then moving on to the La Tene civilization in on Romanian territory, through the history of the Roman provinces of Dacia and Lower Moesia and of the space that was not incorporated in the Roman Empire, and then lead the visitor to the period ranging between the 4th and the 7th century AD, essential for the transformation of the European continent.
Among the pieces of exceptional value that will be exhibited, an important place is occupied by the early Getic discoveries and the classical period of Dacian civilization, starting with the golden Helmet of Cotofenesti, to which will be added the Getic treasures from Stancesti, Agighiol, Peretu, Bunesti, the Dacian bracelets from Sarmizegetusa Regia, the silver treasures from Sancraieni, Bucharest-Herastrau, Coada Malului, Lupu, but also some treasures of silver ornaments recovered by the Romanian state in recent years.
Among the discoveries of the Roman era are the tablets with the municipal laws of Troesmis, the waxed wooden tablets discovered in the gold mines of Alburnus Maior, coins issued by Emperor Trajan with the representation of the bridge at Drobeta, Trajan's Column in Rome, the victory over Dacia with the legend Dacia Capta, Dacian and Roman equipment during the wars (Dacian swords, gladius, daggers, the first Weisenau helmet, shield umbo, harness, etc.).
A special place will be occupied by the masterpiece of ancient universal sculpture, the Glykon Snake, from the patrimony of the Museum of National History and Archeology Constanta, as well as an exceptional amber sculpture from the MNIR patrimony, with the representation of Eros, discovered at Alburnus Maior, both presented for the first time abroad.
The late antiquity of the 4th-7th centuries AD, as well as the era of great migrations are illustrated by the treasures from Pietroasele, Apahida, Floresti-Polus, Turda, Izvoarele, Histria, Cosovenii de Jos and Priseaca.
The exhibition was awarded the High Patronage of His Majesty King Felipe VI and of President Klaus Iohannis.
It will be open to the public until the end of January 2022. During the exhibition, MNIR will organize a series of specific cultural events related to the history of Romania, with the support of ICR Madrid.
The organization of the Romania-Spain 2021 Anniversary Programme is carried out, on behalf of the Romanian side, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Romanian Embassy to the Kingdom of Spain, as coordinator, with the support of the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Culture, MNIR and ICR. The timeline of the activities and events included in the program is part of the Public and Cultural Diplomacy Programme, established by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Government Decision 32/3 of February 2021. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Cristina Zaharia)
[Read the article in Agerpres]