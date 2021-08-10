ICR: Exhibition with 835 exceptional artifacts, from 39 Romanian museums, opened in Madrid on September 30

ICR: Exhibition with 835 exceptional artifacts, from 39 Romanian museums, opened in Madrid on September 30. The exhibition "Archaeological Treasures of Romania. Dacian and Roman Roots," coordinated by the National Museum of Romanian History (MNIR), bringing together 835 exceptional artifacts from the collections of 39 museums in Romania, will open on September 30 at the National Museum of Archeology in Madrid. According to a press release of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the exhibition, which marks marks the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Romania and the Kingdom of Spain, aims to offer the visitor unfamiliar with Romanian history a journey through time, space, into the universe of a common world, on a temporal path that lasts from the end of the first Iron Age to the dawn of European civilization. The first presence of this type in the Kingdom of Spain's cultural space, the exhibition is structured chronologically in six generic themes, covering specific civilization phenomena starting with the end of the first Iron Age and connections with the Scythian world, then moving on to the La Tene civilization in on Romanian territory, through the history of the Roman provinces of Dacia and Lower Moesia and of the space that was not incorporated in the Roman Empire, and then lead the visitor to the period ranging between the 4th and the 7th century AD, essential for the transformation of the European continent. Among the pieces of exceptional value that will be exhibited, an important place is occupied by the early Getic discoveries and the classical period of Dacian civilization, starting with the golden Helmet of Cotofenesti, to which will be added the Getic treasures from Stancesti, Agighiol, Peretu, Bunesti, the Dacian bracelets from Sarmizegetusa Regia, the silver treasures from Sancraieni, Bucharest-Herastrau, Coada Malului, Lupu, but also some treasures of silver ornaments recovered by the Romanian state in recent years. Among the discoveries of the Roman era are the tablets with the municipal laws of Troesmis, the waxed wooden tablets discovered in the gold mines of Alburnus Maior, coins issued by Emperor Trajan with the representation of the bridge at Drobeta, Trajan's Column in Rome, the victory over Dacia with the legend Dacia Capta, Dacian and Roman equipment during the wars (Dacian swords, gladius, daggers, the first Weisenau helmet, shield umbo, harness, etc.). A special place will be occupied by the masterpiece of ancient universal sculpture, the Glykon Snake, from the patrimony of the Museum of National History and Archeology Constanta, as well as an exceptional amber sculpture from the MNIR patrimony, with the representation of Eros, discovered at Alburnus Maior, both presented for the first time abroad. The late antiquity of the 4th-7th centuries AD, as well as the era of great migrations are illustrated by the treasures from Pietroasele, Apahida, Floresti-Polus, Turda, Izvoarele, Histria, Cosovenii de Jos and Priseaca. The exhibition was awarded the High Patronage of His Majesty King Felipe VI and of President Klaus Iohannis. It will be open to the public until the end of January 2022. During the exhibition, MNIR will organize a series of specific cultural events related to the history of Romania, with the support of ICR Madrid. The organization of the Romania-Spain 2021 Anniversary Programme is carried out, on behalf of the Romanian side, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Romanian Embassy to the Kingdom of Spain, as coordinator, with the support of the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Culture, MNIR and ICR. The timeline of the activities and events included in the program is part of the Public and Cultural Diplomacy Programme, established by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Government Decision 32/3 of February 2021. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Governing coalition approves the broad outlines of the budget revision, money for local authorities up for discussion The governing coalition approved on Tuesday the broad outlines of the budget revision, leaving a few points up for discussion, including the funds allocated to the local authorities, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban stated. After the coalition meeting he declared that the (...)



Griffes: The office market in Bucharest sees the best quarter of the last 6 Changes in tenants’ criteria when choosing office space Long term business development strategies and HR influence the evolution of leasing transactions Q2 2021 brings the first strong sign of revival on the office market in the last 18 months, according to the latest market study released by (...)



Kuldeep Kaushik appointed Chief Executive Officer of NN in Romania NN Group announces that Kuldeep Kaushik will be appointed as CEO of NN in Romania, effective 1 November 2021, subject to regulatory approval and work authorization. Kuldeep takes over from Gerke Witteveen, Chief Financial Officer of NN in Romania, who has held the interim CEO role for the past (...)



One United Properties concludes a Market Maker contract with BRK Financial Group to increase liquidity One month after the company’s debut on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), One United Properties will benefit from the issuer’s Market Maker services offered by BRK Financial Group. Starting with August 11, 2021, One United Properties (stock symbol ONE), a leading real estate (...)



Government to adopt draft decision on Romania's Military Strategy The Government is to adopt, in Thursday’s meeting, a draft resolution for the approval of Romania’s Military Strategy. “The document provides the necessary directions until 2024 and at the same time substantiates the Army’s sustainable transformation until 2040. The military strategy takes from the (...)



Gheorghita: Romania reported a slowly progressive but sustained increase in its COVID-19 caseload Coordinator of Romania’s COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign Valeriu Gheorghita told a news conference on Tuesday that in the last weeks Romania reported a slowly progressive but sustained increase in its COVID-19 caseload. According to him, 81.5% of the newly confirmed cases are recorded in (...)



PNL leader Orban: Some points, such as money for local authorities, up for discussion The governing coalition approved on Tuesday the broad outlines of the budget revision, leaving a few points up for discussion, including the funds allocated to the local authorities, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban stated. After the coalition meeting he declared that the (...)

