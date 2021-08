Kuldeep Kaushik to take over as CEO of NN in Romania



Kuldeep Kaushik is the CEO of NN in Romania starting November 1st, subject to regulatory approval and work authorization, NN Group announced. He takes over from Gerke Witteveen, Chief Financial Officer of NN in Romania, who has held the interim CEO role. Kuldeep Kaushik joins NN Group from (...)