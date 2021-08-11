Plasterboards producer Etex invests EUR 6 mln to secure raw material in Romania

Plasterboards producer Etex invests EUR 6 mln to secure raw material in Romania. Etex Building Performance (formerly Siniat Romania), a manufacturer of plasterboard systems part of a Belgium group, will invest EUR 6 mln in a sludge drying plant at Rovinari coal-fired plant of Oltenia power complex (CEO). The plant will produce gypsum, further used in the production of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]