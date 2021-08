Is Profi Betting on Rural Areas? Almost Half of Stores Opened in 2021 Are Under Loco Format



Is Profi Betting on Rural Areas? Almost Half of Stores Opened in 2021 Are Under Loco Format.

Profi store chain, controlled by Mid Europa Partners investment fund, is raising its bet on rural areas, with almost half of the 90 stores opened in 2021 being under the Loco format, destined to villages and communes.