Sugar Producer Agrana Hit RON760M in Revenues in 2020, Up 27%, But Went into the Red



Sugar Producer Agrana Hit RON760M in Revenues in 2020, Up 27%, But Went into the Red.

Agrana Romania, the biggest player on the Romanian sugar market, ended 2020 with turnover worth RON760 million, 27% higher than in 2019, in line with Finance Ministry data.