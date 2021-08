Ropharma Sells 8,850 Sqm Plot in Iasi to Penny for EUR2M

Ropharma Sells 8,850 Sqm Plot in Iasi to Penny for EUR2M. Pharmaceutical company Ropharma (RPH.RO) held by several Cyprus-based companies has secured approval from shareholders to sell an 8,852 square meter plot on Soseaua Bucium in Iasi to Rewe Projectentwicklung Romania, the real estate arm of Germany’s retailer (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]