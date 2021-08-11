EY study: Global mergers and acquisitions activity in the first six months of the year reaches a historic high



EY study: Global mergers and acquisitions activity in the first six months of the year reaches a historic high.

Spike in billion-dollar deals drives activity with North America and Europe dominating both outbound and inbound transactions China sees record value for domestic M&A as geopolitics mark inward shift Streaming wars and increasing focus on ESG fuel transactions in media and renewables (...)