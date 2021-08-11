INS: Annual inflation rate up to 5 pct in July 2021. Electrical energy, natural gas and cooking oil had the highest price increases in the past year



INS: Annual inflation rate up to 5 pct in July 2021. Electrical energy, natural gas and cooking oil had the highest price increases in the past year.

The annual inflation rate has risen to 5 pct in the month of July 2021, from 3.9 pct in June, given that non-food products were more expensive by 7.64 pct, services by 2.74 pct and foodstuffs by 2.33 pct, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute for... The post INS: (...)