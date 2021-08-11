Covid-19: RO authorities plan to offer vouchers to those who get vaccinated

Covid-19: RO authorities plan to offer vouchers to those who get vaccinated. The ruling coalition agreed on offering meal vouchers to those who get vaccinated against Covid-19, health minister Ioana Mihăilă announced, quoted by Agerpres. The measure is meant to help boost vaccination numbers in the country, currently second-to-last in Europe on the uptake (31.7%) of at (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]