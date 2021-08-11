 
Romaniapress.com

August 11, 2021

Electrical energy, gas, cooking oil - highest price increases from July 2020 to July 2021
Aug 11, 2021

Electrical energy, gas, cooking oil - highest price increases from July 2020 to July 2021.

Electrical energy, natural gas and cooking oil had the highest price increases in the past year, July 2020 to July 2021, while potatoes recorded the highest decrease in price, according to data from the National Institute for Statistics published on Wednesday. In the July 2020 - July 2021 interval, prices for electrical energy have gone up by 24.65 pct, for natural gas by 20.55 pct, for cooking oil by 18.08 pct, while potatoes noted a decrease of price by 31.02 pct. In what regards foodstuffs, in the said period the highest price increases were for cooking oil - 18.08 pct, sheep's cheese - 6.01 pct, and fresh fish - 5.76 pct, while the most important price decreases were for potatoes - 31.02 pct, fresh fruit - 4.93 pct and citruses and other meridional fruits - 2.38 pct. Since the beginning of this year, the price of edible oil increased by 14.19 pct, citruses and other meridional fruits by 13.40 pct, and fresh fruit by 10.93 pct, while eggs were cheaper by 4.68 pct and potatoes by 3.92 pct. In the non-food stuff category, in the mentioned period the highest price increases were noted for electrical energy - 24.65 pct, natural gas - 20.55 pct, and fuel - 12.96 pct, while the only decrease was noted for thermal energy, by 0.2 pct. Since the beginning of 2021, the price for electrical energy has increased by 23.15 pct, for natural gas by 20.68 pct and for fuel by 11.27 pct. In the past year, July 2020 to July 2021, Romanians paid most for postal services (plus 5.4 pct), for water, sewerage and salubrity services (4.47 pct) and medical aid (4.41 pct). On the other hand, plane travel prices decreased by 22.97 pct. Since the beginning of the current year, the highest price increases were recorded for postal services (5.51 pct), water, sewerage and sanitation services (4.18 pct) and hygiene and cosmetics (3.04 pct), with the only price decrease was noted in air travel services - 18.09 pct. The annual inflation rate rose to 5 pct in the month of July 2021, from 3.9 pct in June, given that non-food items have increased their prices by 7.64 pct, services by 2.74 pct, and foodstuffs by 2.33 pct. Consumer prices in the month of July 2021 compared to June 2021 have increased by 1 pct since the start of the year (July 2021 compared to December 2020) the price increase was of 4.4 pct.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

International Telecommunication Union chooses Romania to host 2022 summit On Wednesday, the Romanian government approved the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the International Telecommunication Union on the hosting, organisation and funding of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 (PP-22), (...)

Romania's 2021-2024 Military Strategy, approved by Government Romania’s military strategy “Credible defensive capability, for a secure Romania, in a world marked by challenges” was approved at Wednesday’s Government meeting, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced. According to the Ministry of National Defence, the document reflects the security and (...)

Cseke Attila: 'Anghel Saligny' programme to focus on water, sewage, natural gas connections, road infrastructure Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila declared on Wednesday that the national investment programme "Anghel Saligny" will focus only on the connection to the water and sewage system, to natural gas and to the improvement road infrastructure. "One of (...)

Romania's 2021-2024 Military Strategy, approved by Government Romania's military strategy "Credible defensive capability, for a secure Romania, in a world marked by challenges" was approved at Wednesday's Government meeting, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced. According to the Ministry of National Defence, the document reflects (...)

Romanian Gvt Doubles Number of Foreign Workers Admitted on Domestic Labour Market in 2021, to 50,000 Persons The government on Wednesday agreed to increase the number of foreign workers newly admitted on the Romanian labour market in 2021 by another 25,000.

CMS advises BRD - Groupe Sociàtà Gànàrale S.A. and Garanti BBVA on EUR 120m ESG loan to NE Property BV International law firm CMS has advised the bank syndicate led by BRD – Groupe Société Générale S.A. and Garanti BBVA Romania on a EUR 120 million sustainability-related loan to a company in the NEPI Rockcastle, NE Property BV Group. The loan has a repayment period of three years and may... The post (...)

Romania doubles quota of non-EU workers, from 25.000 to 50.000 The Romanian government has approved doubling the number of non-EU workers to be allowed employment in Romania in 2021 from 25,000 to 50,000, to meet the demand for more than 160,000 workers, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday. “Another piece of legislation that has been and is very (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |