August 11, 2021

Average net salary goes up in Romania by almost 10 Euro, in June
The average gross nominal salary was 5,779 RON in June, higher by 84 RON than the previous month, while the average nominal net value has gone up to 3,541 RON, rising by 49 RON (rd 10 Euro), reported to the reference period, according to the data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). According to the official figures, the highest values of the average net nominal salary were registered in the sectors of information technology - including IT activities (8,439 RON), and lowest values were in the Hotel and Restaurant sector (1,926 RON). The INS data shows that, in June, as opposed to May 2021, the most significant growths of the average net salary were registered in the editing activities (+20.9%) and telecommunication, air transport, manufacture of coke products and products obtained from the processing of crude oil, manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and final pharmaceutical products, manufacture of computers, electronic and optic products, car, equipment and machinery manufacturing (between 10.5% and 15%). On the other hand, there were important drops in the average net salary, and were recorded as such: 16.1% in the extraction of black and brownish-black coal, but also 9.6% in the extraction of crude oil and natural gas. Furthermore, in the public sector there was a slight increase in the average net salary from the previous month in education (+0.5%), and in public administration (+0.1%). Moreover, in the health and social assistance sectors, the average net salary has gone down from the previous month (-2%).AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

