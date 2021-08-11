 
Approximately 152,600 persons through border crossing points at country-wide level in past 24 hrs
Aug 11, 2021

Approximately 152,600 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 41,300 vehicles (of which 15,600 trucks) conducted control formalities through the border crossing points at the level of the entire country in the past 24 hours, informs the General Inspectorate of the Border Police on Wednesday. The border with Hungary, through the 11 border crossing points, was crossed by approximately 37,600 persons and 17,200 vehicles (6,700 trucks), of which entering the country were approximately 17,100 persons with 7,700 vehicles, shows a release sent to AGERPRES. In what regards the specific activities, in the competence area - the border crossing points and the "green frontier" - the border police noted, in the past 24 hours, 58 illegal acts (29 felonies and 29 misdemeanors) committed both by Romanian citizens, as well as foreign citizens. The border police also discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country), that exceeded the maximum customs cap admitted or were suspected of being counterfeit, with a total value of approximately 93,300 RON. The value of fines issued reached 22,100 RON. In the past 24 hours, entry was denied to 20 foreign citizens that did not fulfill the conditions provided by law and another 23 Romanian nationals were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

