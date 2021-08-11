Alro Group Ends 1H/2021 with RON47M Losses, Against RON253M Profit in 1H/2020

Alro Group Ends 1H/2021 with RON47M Losses, Against RON253M Profit in 1H/2020. Alro Slatina group, one of Europe’s biggest vertically integrated aluminum producers, posted losses of RON47.5 million in the first six months of 2021, compared with profit worth RON253.6 million in the corresponding period of last year, while consolidated sales reached RON1.53 billion, up 13% (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]