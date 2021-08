FintechOS becomes first catalyst investee in Romania

FintechOS becomes first catalyst investee in Romania. Endeavor Romania’s first selected company, FintechOS, closed a $10M investment with participation from Endeavor Catalyst as part of a previously announced $60M Series B funding round led in April 2021. Endeavor Romania launched in February 2021 as the sixth Endeavor office in Europe. Teodor (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]