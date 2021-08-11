Deloitte study: Cost is the most important factor in consumers’ decision to subscribe to a video streaming service



Deloitte study: Cost is the most important factor in consumers’ decision to subscribe to a video streaming service.

The pandemic has amplified the appetite for video games across generations Cost is the most important factor in deciding to subscribe to a brand new video streaming service for almost half of the consumers (46%), according to Deloitte Digital Media Trends 2021 report, driving 55% of respondents (...)