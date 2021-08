Romania reports highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since end-May

Romania reported 326 Covid-19 cases on August 11, the highest daily count since the end of May. It is the second day with more than 300 cases since the end of May, and the highest daily number since May 28, when 321 cases were reported. The number of daily Covid-19 cases has been increasing in