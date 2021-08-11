High energy costs drag Romanian aluminum producer Alro back into the red

High energy costs drag Romanian aluminum producer Alro back into the red. Aluminum producer Alro Slatina (ALR), one of Romania’s biggest industrial groups, failed to take advantage of higher market prices and posted losses in the first half of 2021. The company’s management pointed to high electricity costs and electricity supply uncertainties as the main challenges it (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]