Romania doubles quota of non-EU workers, from 25.000 to 50.000

Romania doubles quota of non-EU workers, from 25.000 to 50.000. The Romanian government has approved doubling the number of non-EU workers to be allowed employment in Romania in 2021 from 25,000 to 50,000, to meet the demand for more than 160,000 workers, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday. “Another piece of legislation that has been and is very (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]